× Karen Conti | Full Show 12/1/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

The show starts with Jeffrey Marks and Cliff Berman, writers and performers from the Chicago Bar Show, telling us about the 96th Annual Bar Show “Lying Out Loud” taking place December 5th-7th at the Merle Reskin Theatre in Chicago. Assistant teaching professor for the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame, Christopher Stevens, joins the show and tells us his involvement as a founder for the Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods. As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

