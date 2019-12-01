× Is the U.S. partly to blame for gun violence and Mexican drug cartels? Policy expert discusses Trump’s idea

Brazil policy and U.S. and Brazil relations analyst Jana Nelson joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss Trump’s controversial plan of labeling Mexican drug cartels as terrorists. Vox reported in a recent interview that the Trump administration will soon give Mexican drug cartels the same distinction as groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS, labeling them as “foreign terrorist organizations.” Thus, this means it would be illegal for the U.S. to knowingly provide support to drug cartels. The U.S. government would also be allowed to sanction anyone who funds these groups, deport their members from America and bar any affiliate from U.S. entry.

Labeling these groups as a terrorist organization may be a problem…and Nelson tells listeners why. She says the guns that are freely entering Mexico mostly come from the U.S., specifically Texas. Tune in to the full conversation here.