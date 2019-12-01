× Flourish PAC and the IL Black Campaign Academy are determined to create more diversity in campaign races

Rick Pearson is joined by Mae Whiteside, chairwoman of Flourish PAC, and former Democratic state Rep. and lieutenant governor candidate Litesa Wallace of Rockford, on efforts to encourage more diversity in campaigns for public office. Mae and Litesa explain what Flourish PAC is; stress the importance of recruiting women of color to run for office; and the IL Black Campaign Academy and their work.