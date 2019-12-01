× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | December 1st, 2019 | Far Flung Forecast, Toys for Tots, Cast of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

First on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning, Dave Schwan delivers his Far Flung Forecast. This week’s forecast comes from Montgomery, Alabama where on this day in 1955 Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus. (12:40)

Then, Dean talks with Geo Webster, the treasurer at the Chicagoland Toys for Tots Motorcyle Parade. Webster talks about the history and importance of the 42nd annual parade, which took place during the show on Sunday. Webster called the parade the “greatest motorcycle parade.” You can donate to the Chicagoland Toys for Tots at their website. (18:15)

Next, the cast of the American Blues Theater’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ joins Dean to talk about this year’s can’t miss production of the Christmas classic. The cast performs a few scenes from the show, including Dean’s famous performance as Mr. Potter. ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ is playing now through January 4th. Tickets are on sale at americanbluestheater.com. (51:02)

Last, Dean talks with listeners about their favorite places to cut down Christmas trees, and their Christmas tree traditions. (1:11:47)

That and so much more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!