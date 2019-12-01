× Bored? Game! Co-creator of Cards Against Humanity preparing to open a board game cafe in Logan Square

A new 14,000 square foot board game cafe is scheduled to open January 10 in Logan Square. Max Tempkin, co-creator of the game Cards against Humanity, is behind the concept. The cafe will feature a library of over 1000 games. If that sounds overwhelming, don’t worry. There will be teachers to help you learn the rules. There will also be BYOG – Bring Your Own Game. Plus, the basement will feature two escape rooms. And, on top of all that, there will be a full-service menu along with wine, beer and cocktails. For more information, visit chicagogamecafe.com.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story: