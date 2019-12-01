× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 12.1.19 | Lee Bey on his latest photobook, David Marienthal on his latest documentary, and more.

Chicago photographer Lee Bey joins the conversation in the Skyline Studios to talk about his latest book “Southern Exposure: The Overlooked Architecture of Chicago’s South Side.” Inspired by Bey’s 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial exhibition and his past childhood memories, “Southern Exposure” visits sixty sites, including lesser-known but important work by luminaries such as Jeanne Gang, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Eero Saarinen, as well as buildings by pioneering black architects such as Walter T. Bailey, John Moutoussamy, and Roger Margerum.

Bey goes against the Chicago’s wasteland reputation to shed a light on the beautiful architecture throughout the city. Find a copy of “Southern Exposure” on Amazon and Good Reads.

Find out more about Lee Bey on his website leebey.com.

Actor David Marienthal joins the conversation over the phone to talk about his latest documentary about long gone Chicago club, Mister Kelly’s and the many memories created on their stage with celebrities like Barbra Streisand, Woody Allen, Bette Midler, and Richard Pryor.

Find out more about the documentary at misterkellyschicago.com.

Plus, singer-songwriter Naomi Ashley, film writer Ron Lazzeretti, and guitarist Andon Davis visits the Skyline Studios to give all the details on their upcoming annual concert — the 10th annual Naomi & Ron’s Xmas Special. The Christmas special will be from December 12-13 at Fitzgerald’s on 6615 Roosevelt Rd in Berwyn.

For more information on the Christmas special visit Naomiashley.com.

Keep the conversation going with Rick on Twitter! @RickKogan