World renown guitarist Muriel Anderson and Thom Bresh are in the house!

During Steve King and Johnnie Putman six hour Black Friday Extravaganza world renown guitarist Muriel Anderson and Thom Bresh stopped by in-studio. Listen in as the amazingly talented guitarists preform several tunes live, talk about Muriel’s new cookbook and be sure not to miss the 28th Annual Saturday-After-Thanksgiving Concert happening in Downers Grove TONIGHT. Event information below:

When: Saturday November 30th, 8:00pm

Where: Downers Grove North High School Auditorium, 4436 N. Main Street, Downers Grove IL

Tickets: $22 adv/$25 door, $15/$17 students (through high school) and seniors (65+), available at Anderson’s Bookshops, Tobias Music or order here until 2pm the day of the show.