White Sox Weekly 11/30/19: Reflecting the top 5 moments of the season and James Fegan talks off-season.

Kevin Powell and Jordan Bernfield pinch hit for Mark Carman on his wedding weekend. Jordan and Kevin recap the list of the top 5 moments from the past season from Scott Merkin. You’ll hear the highlights and calls from Ed Farmer, Darrin Jackson, and Andy Masur from the season. The guys also chat with James Fegan from The Athletic. Who would James like to see in a White Sox uniform? He breaks down the off-season and what the Sox also need to add to their roster.