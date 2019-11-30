The Empty Pockets talk latest tour, new music, love and MORE!

Pictured L-R: Steve King, Johnnie Putman, Erika Brett, and Josh Solomon

Josh Solomon and Erika Brett of The Empty Pockets join Steve King and Johnnie Putman in-studio. The Empty Pockets’ often cerebral and sometimes playful indie-Americana sound draws from timeless classic rock, folk and blues. An old-school sensibility featuring rich harmonies and skilled instrumentalists, Rolling Stone Magazine aptly dubbed the band a “polished yet rootsy Chicago outfit.”  Listen in as John and Erika play some songs off their newly released album as well as a new holiday tune that will surely get stuck in your head with it’s catchy chorus. To learn more about The Empty Pockets and upcoming tour dates go to theemptypockets.com.

