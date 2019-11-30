PHOTO: In this June 15, 2015, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks' Marian Hossa, of Slovakia, kisses the Stanley Cup Trophy after they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals in Chicago. Hossa says he's retiring because of health issues. In an interview with the Slovak newspaper Novy Cas, Hossa says he's done playing hockey. The 39-year-old missed the entire season due to a progressive skin disorder and side effects of medication to treat it. He won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
The Beat 11/30/19: Who is the top Chicago athlete or team of the decade?
Kevin Powell, along with Jordan Bernfield and producer Curtis Koch fill in for Mark Carman on his wedding weekend. The guys discuss their picks for the top Chicago athlete and team of the decade. Where do players such as Marian Hossa, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Jon Lester, and Kris Bryant stand in the conversation? The guys discuss that and which team was the best during that time.