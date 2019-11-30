× The Beat 11/30/19: Who is the top Chicago athlete or team of the decade?

Kevin Powell, along with Jordan Bernfield and producer Curtis Koch fill in for Mark Carman on his wedding weekend. The guys discuss their picks for the top Chicago athlete and team of the decade. Where do players such as Marian Hossa, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Jon Lester, and Kris Bryant stand in the conversation? The guys discuss that and which team was the best during that time.

All that and more in this full show podcast!