× Steve and Johnnie Full Show 11.29.19 | A Black Friday Extravaganza!

Steve King and Johnnie Putman bring you six hours of nonstop laughter and entertainment. To kick off the show, Steve and Johnnie are joined with Mike Marschalk from Novak Construction to talk tips and tricks to putting up holiday lights this season. Then, world renown guitarist Muriel Anderson and Thom Bresh come in-studio to preform some tunes LIVE for the listeners and to promote the 28th Annual Saturday-After-Thanksgiving Concert happening in Downers Grove, IL. Even though it wasn’t Saturday yet Steve and Johnnie wanted to take the time to give thanks and appreciate all of the small businesses out there by talking with Terry Straker the owner of Evanston Illinois’ Guitar Works.

On the latter half of the show, New York Times Best Selling Author Michael Lister joins in on the fun. Next, Josh Solomon and Erika Brett of The Empty Pockets come in-studio with Steve and Johnnie to play some songs off their newly released album as well as some new holiday tunes. To close out the show, the Director of Educational Technology and Assistant Professor of Clinical Medical Education Dr. Patrick Crispen gives Steve and Johnnie a call to talk hot tech gift ideas for this upcoming holiday season, avoiding amazon counterfeit items and the approaching end of Windows 7.

Part 1 and 2: