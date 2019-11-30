× Quest For Gold – Episode 19: Aurora’s Lauren Carlini Has Dreamed of Being Olympic Volleyball Player Since the 7th Grade

On this week’s Quest for Gold:

Olympic bids are on the line for newcomer sports Surfing and Climbing.

USA Softball is starting to fill out its 2020 schedule.

And we talk with USA Women’s Volleyball standout and Aurora native Lauren Carlini. She turned her passion into a profession. But while she plays overseas she has her heart set on winning gold in Tokyo for Team USA in 2020. We talk to her about her past, her goals, and her impression of volleyball in America.