× OTL #685: The photos of gentrification, Local government transparency, Girls on the Run Chicago

Mike Stephen learns about an upcoming book about gentrification in Logan Square with sociologist and photographer David Schalliol, discusses a City Bureau analysis of local government transparency, and plays back the sounds of the Girls on the Run Chicago 5k. The local music this week is brought to us by Batteries Not Included.

