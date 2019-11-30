× Michael Lister put out another book just in time for the holidays!

Steve King and Johnnie Putman are joined with New York Times Best Selling Author Michael Lister. Michael is an American novelist of Florida-based mysteries, suspense, thrillers, and noirs. He has authored 32 mystery novels, most featuring his two best-known characters, prison chaplain John Jordan and 1940s noir detective Jimmy “Soldier” Riley. Listen in as Michael, Steve and Johnnie talk about the John Jordan novels, 6 books for only 10$, movies and much more!