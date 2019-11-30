Michael Lister put out another book just in time for the holidays!

Posted 4:29 AM, November 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:30AM, November 30, 2019

(Michael Lister / YouTube)

Steve King and Johnnie Putman are joined with New York Times Best Selling Author Michael Lister. Michael is an American novelist of Florida-based mysteries, suspense, thrillers, and noirs. He has authored 32 mystery novels, most featuring his two best-known characters, prison chaplain John Jordan and 1940s noir detective Jimmy “Soldier” Riley. Listen in as Michael, Steve and Johnnie talk about the John Jordan novels, 6 books for only 10$, movies and much more!

