× Matt Bubala Full Show 11.30.18

On this Black Friday episode, the crew shares their Thanksgiving agenda and best dinner games. Thankfully, this overnight crew is still sticking to our own tradition of Swedish Fish and Pappanino’s Pizza. Matt shares his family connection and what the 2020 Corvette has to do with it. At 1:30, Jana Nelson joins the conversation to discuss Mexican drug cartels and how the U.S. is a key player. Chicago historian Jeff Nichols joins us in-studio. Later on, we hear funny stories about Matt’s business travels…and how he just can’t escape his friends at WGN Radio! Listeners give Jess some tips on dating and how to fit off her cold. We also discuss show themes, classic records, new movies and Disney Plus. The full show podcast can be found here.