WGN Radio Theatre #443: Suspense, Fibber McGee and Molly, & Richard Diamond, Private Detective

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for November 28, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be: “Suspense: Screaming Woman” Starring: Margaret O’Brien; (11-25-48). Our second episode of the night will be: “Fibber McGee and Molly: The Lost Key Ring” Starring: Jim & Marian Jordan; (12-23-47). For our final episode of the night we have: “Richard Diamond, Private Detective: A Christmas Carol” Starring: Dick Powell; (12-21-51).

