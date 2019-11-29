There are astrological explanations for everything

Astrologer Ann-Nordhaus Bike meets with Pete McMurray and Mark Carman to answer questions about their astrological signs, and more.

 

Astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike explains what the difference is between an astrologer and a psychic, how the universe affects our spending on Black Friday, and why Mercury being in retrograde messes with us.

