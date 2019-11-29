× Ken Smith Full Show 11.28.19 | A Very Thanksgiving Extravaganza!

Ken Smith brings you nothing but laughs this Thanksgiving evening. Ken kicks off the show by talking with Arun Sampanthavivat owner of Arun’s Thai restaurant. Then the host and creator of Amazon Prime Video’s show Comics Watching Comics Kevin Gootee talks about the show and sports. On the latter half of the show WGN’s very own news man Vic Vaughn talks about his new podcast Vinyl University. To close out the show Ken is joined with comedian Calvin Evans to talk about some of his upcoming shows happening at Zanies in Chicago on Wells street.