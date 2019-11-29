× Jon Hansen Full Show 11/29/19: WWII Book that is perfect for your history buff, real Christmas trees, and finding something you’ve lost.

Jon Hansen brings you into the holiday spirit by sharing a gift idea for your history buff friend. The book is called “The Hidden Places of World War II” by Jerome O’Connor. Later Jon welcomes Bradley Sadowski, who runs the River West Christmas Tree Lot shares some tips for picking out the perfect tree. Justin Kulovsek from the Museum of Broadcast Communications shares what’s new at the museum and Jon talks to listeners about finding items they once lost.