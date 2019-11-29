Certified Financial Planner and CEO of Fairhaven Wealth Management provides helpful tips to Pete McMurray and Mark Carman on how to avoid racking up credit card debt during the holidays.
Financial Planner Marc Horner: “Just Say No”
Certified Financial Planner and CEO of Fairhaven Wealth Management provides helpful tips to Pete McMurray and Mark Carman on how to avoid racking up credit card debt during the holidays.
Certified Financial Planner and CEO of Fairhaven Wealth Management, Marc Horner, talks with Pete McMurray on how to avoid racking up credit card debt during the holiday season. Horner also provides 5 steps on how to avoid overspending.