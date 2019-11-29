× Comics Watching Comics Host Kevin Gootee talks comedy, sports and MORE!

Amazon Prime video’s very own Kevin Gootee the lovable host of Comics watching Comics joins Ken Smith this Thanksgiving evening. Kevin Gootee has been in standup comedy for over 8 years. He dreams of being a tv and game show host where since the age of 5, he’s been practicing by saying, “A BRAAAAAAND NEW CARRR!”. Comics Watching Comics is a show where intermediate standup comedians vie to win a spot on a showcase at Gotham Comedy Club in NYC. These comedians will be judged by other tenured comics; serving as panelists and judges, offering jokes and advice. To learn more or to watch Comics watching comics go to comicswatchingcomics.com or Amazon Prime video!