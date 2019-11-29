× Comedian Calvin Evans talks Zanies Events, Chicago and Comedy!

Comedian and Chicago native Calvin Evans joins Ken Smith to talk comedy, comedy and more comedy. To see Calvin Evans in action you can make your way to Zanies Comedy club at 1548 N. Wells St. in Chicago, IL to catch any of the show times listened below:

Friday the 29th at 8pm

Friday the 29th at 10:15pm

Saturday the 30th at 7pm

Saturday the 30th at 9pm

Saturday the 30th at 11:15pm

or Sunday December 1st at 8pm

To get you tickets and select a show go to zanieschicago.laughstub.com.