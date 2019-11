× A very Thai Thanksgiving

Ken Smith is joined with Arun Sampanthavivat from Arun’s Thai Restaurant. When Arun opened Arun’s Restaurant in a storefront on Chicago’s North Side, the decor was bare-bones, but its Thai food was extravagant. Eleven years and one move later, Arun’s is in a home that matches its food. Arun’s is located at 4156 N Kedzie Ave

Chicago, IL 60618. To learn more about the amazing dishes offered go to arunsthai.com.