Elton Jim Turano fills in for Nick Digilio on Black Friday | 11.29.19

Posted 5:06 AM, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:05AM, November 29, 2019

“Elton Jim” Turano fills in for Nick Digilio to start off Black Friday as this years’ shoppers prepare for the infamous nights of deals. Turano kicks it off by christening the show with cashmere woods air freshener and talking to listeners about their favorite holiday scents and the best deals.

Have you gotten your “real ID” yet? Turano talks about his hectic experience in the Illinois Secretary of State’s office when retrieving his new official Illinois ID.

Plus, Mick Kayler joins the conversation with Jim over the phone for their Pop Culture Club after Martin Scorsese asserted that Marvel and superhero movies are “not cinema.” The guys give their honest thoughts and more.

 

