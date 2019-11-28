PHOTO: This painting shows the legendary Thanksgiving feast between Pilgrims and the Wampanoag, who helped the newcomers survive and were eventually driven from their land. Credit: Jean Leon Gerome Ferris 1863-1930, U.S. Library of Congress
This History of Thanksgiving in America: Plymouth Rock, Pies, Parades and Presidential Pardons
Dave Plier and Dave Schwan share the history of the very first Thanksgiving and the traditions that have developed over the years.