The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/28/19): Bears vs Lions Thanksgiving Post Game Show

Posted 3:38 PM, November 28, 2019

The Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions face off on the scrimmage line during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski, along with Mark Carman, give you their  reactions after the Bears  24-20 Thanksgiving victory over the Lions at Ford Field

Mitchell Trubisky went 29 for 38 with 338 yards, 3 touchdowns including 1 interception. Trubisky got the offense rolling right off the bat when he connected with Allen Robinson for a ten-yard touchdown. Anthony Miller had a breakout game as he had a season-high 9 receptions and 140 yards.

The guys also take your phone calls and listen to your reaction following the victory as the Bears go to 6-6 on the season heading into next weeks Thursday Night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys

