× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/28/19): Bears vs Lions Thanksgiving Post Game Show

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski, along with Mark Carman, give you their reactions after the Bears 24-20 Thanksgiving victory over the Lions at Ford Field

Mitchell Trubisky went 29 for 38 with 338 yards, 3 touchdowns including 1 interception. Trubisky got the offense rolling right off the bat when he connected with Allen Robinson for a ten-yard touchdown. Anthony Miller had a breakout game as he had a season-high 9 receptions and 140 yards.

The guys also take your phone calls and listen to your reaction following the victory as the Bears go to 6-6 on the season heading into next weeks Thursday Night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys