× Preparing Your Thanksgiving Feast with Rachael Ray: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life

Rachael Ray join WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to usher in the holiday season with Thanksgiving tips, recipes for her favorite sides, and her passion for food and feeding people with her new book ‘Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life’. ‘The Rachael Ray Show’ airs weekdays at 10am on WGN-TV. For more information visit Rachaelray.com.