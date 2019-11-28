× HushLoudly: Seeing the world differently, in an introverted way…and in color.

This episode, host Jeri Bingham is joined by her friend, a corporate leader and proud introvert, as HushLoudly examines introversion through the eyes of a person of color. This episode offers insights, strategies and ideas on how to navigate as a leader in the workplace, while embracing your differences, and remaining true to yourself in your own special way.

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Join the conversation around one of the most misunderstood personality types to learn what makes us tick and why we are incredible to partner with at work, home and play. Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.