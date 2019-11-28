× Hoge and Jahns: Bears-Lions Postgame Show — Turkeys And Brooms

For the second consecutive year, the Bears spent Thanksgiving in Detroit playing the Lions. And for the second consecutive year, the Bears were able to celebrate a victory over their division rivals. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns break it all down on their drive back from the Motor City with The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. The trio discuss the performance of Mitchell Trubsiky and whether he can carry momentum from the 24-20 win through the end of the season. Hoge, Jahns, and the “Fishman” recap the day the defense had against an undrafted rookie quarterback, and then listen and react to postgame audio from coach Matt Nagy, Mitchell Trubisky, and Kyle Fuller.

