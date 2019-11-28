Brian Noonan’s Thanksgiving Full Show

Posted 6:54 PM, November 28, 2019, by

Brian Noonan

Brian Noonan kick starts our Thanksgiving morning as he fills in for Nick Digilio! At 1:15, Steve Dale joins the conversation to talk all things pets. He discusses dogs getting table food, his new show time and the anti-cruelty law. Throughout the show, we play a few rounds of Overnight Arcade with listeners about Thanksgiving trivia! At 2:30 a.m., Comedian Harry Hickstein joins the conversation. Brian also chats about Thanksgiving traditions! Brian and Jess share the things our staff and listeners are thankful for this holiday season. At 3:30, we chat about toys from our childhood like Easy Bake Ovens and Furbies. The overnight crew also talks Black Friday shopping. At 4:30 a.m., the Executive Director of the Thanksgiving Parade, Phil Purevich joins the conversation. For more information, visit chicagothanksgivingparade.com.

 

