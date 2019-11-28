× Baby Yoda Merch, Flying Stormtroopers & ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Hints

Following the popularity of THE MANDALORIAN, we consider the upcoming onslaught of Baby Yoda merchandise and wonder why it wasn’t ready to launch sooner. Was it to preserve the secret or was Disney/Lucasfilm caught off guard and unprepared for the overwhelming popular reaction to the new character? We discuss! In more spoiler-free Mandalorian conversation, we look at The Camtono and discover where the name for it may have originated. The first full clip from THE RISE OF SKYWALKER has been released and it’s a sequence featuring flying stormtroopers, which leads to debate, argument, and even some insults! J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America this week to talk TROS and the case of a legit Episode IX script landing on Ebay courtesy due to some sloppiness by a cast member. Find out who it was! We dig deeper into some weird comments made by Kathleen Kennedy about STAR WARS source material and consider the “End of the Skywalker Saga” marketing campaign. Plus, Daisy Ridley reveals her true feelings for the Porgs and raps about The Wars on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Celebrate Thanksgiving with RFR, Star Wars-style!