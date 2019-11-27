Wintrust Business Lunch 11/27/19: Terry’s Favorite Personal Finance Gifts For The Holidays

Jon Hansen,  hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from Terry’s favorite financial gifts this season, to the internal strife that is coming from Allstate among it’s agents.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Publisher of TerrySavage.com, explained why she has a lot to be thankful for and why Wall Street is feeling the same way, her favorite personal finance gifts for the holidays and much more.

Segment 2: (At 14:12) Darcel Rockett, Sr. Journalist of Life and Culture at Chicago Tribune, updated listeners about the impact the Cook County Land Bank is having on the city as they reach a major milestone of rehabbing 500 homes.

Segment 3: (At 22:32) Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crain’s, explained the situation going on inside Allstate where the company’s agents are loosing satisfaction with the employer.

 

