Video: Weekend Warning – Thanksgiving Edition

We’re thankful because… it’s Thanksgiving! There are many holiday activities on the calendar during the long weekend ahead. But, especially with the weather being less-than-ideal, please be careful as you drive. And, as Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you plan your trip.
ALL WEEKEND (11/28-12/1)
Wolfcon
- Fri-Sun
- For lovers of board games, computer games, and role playing games
- The Pavilion near the airport
- 9am-11pmg
- $10-$30
- http://wolfcon.org/
THURSDAY
Thanksgiving Parade
- 8-11am
- Giant balloons, floats, and marching bands.
- North on State street from Ida B wells to Randolph
- Free
- https://www.chicagothanksgivingparade.com/
Thanksgiving Day Cruise
- Odyssey Cruises
- Holiday lunch or dinner departing from Navy Pier
- 2:30-4:30 ($84.90-$99.90) Afternoon Architecture Lunch Cruise
- 2:30-4:30 ($49.90-$64.90) Afternoon Lunch Cruise
- 6:00-8:00 ($114.90) Dinner Cruise
- https://www.odysseycruises.com/chicago/cruises/holiday/thanksgiving
Free day at the arboretum
- Lisle
- Buildings are closed
- https://www.mortonarb.org/events/happy-thanksgiving-free-admission
Turkey Trot Chicago
- 5k, 8k, and kids ramble in Lincoln Park
- 9am
- Must register
- https://www.turkeytrotchicago.com/
FRIDAY
Wreathing of the Lions
- Art Institute of Chicago
- Holiday chorus, watch unveiling of the linon statues
- Free
- 10-10:30am
- https://www.artic.edu/events/4756/28th-annual-wreathing-of-the-lions
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
SATURDAY
Grant Park Turkey Trot
- 5k, 10k, and kids’ dash
- 9am
- https://www.facebook.com/events/384175285494356/
Caroling at Cloud Gate
- Fridays 6pm-7
- Sing along with the choir in Millennium Park
- Free
- Runs through 12/20
- https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/caroling_at_cloudgate.html
Zoolights
- Lincoln Park Zoo
- Millions of lights, ice carving, music, carousel and train rides
- Free
- Runs through 1/5
- https://www.lpzoo.org/zoolights-presented-comed-and-invesco-qqq
Holiday Flower Show
- Lincoln Conservatory
- Open Daily
- Free
- Model trains move through hundreds of poinsettias and a Christmas tree
- Runs through 1/5
- https://www.facebook.com/LincolnParkConservatory/posts/3134117556659812
Made in Chicago Market
- Shop 70 vendors of locally made clothing, housewares, jewelry, food, and drink
- Chicago Journeymen plumbers
- Free
- 10-5
- https://www.madeinchicagomarket.com/
Christmas lights @ Brookfield Zoo
- Millions of lights, a train display, carolers, ice carvers, a magician, and more
- Runs through 12/31
- https://www.czs.org/Brookfield-ZOO/Events/Upcoming-Events/Holiday-Magic
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
SUNDAY
HOLIDAYS
Christmas around the world and Holidays of Light
- Museum of Science and Industry
- Explore holiday traditions from around the world while creating your own.
- https://www.msichicago.org/explore/whats-here/exhibits/christmas-around-the-world/
Christkindlmarket (Daley Plaza)
- Free admission
- Nov 15-Dec 24
- Brings cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm
- Daily: Sun-Thur 11-8 Fri/Sat 11-9
- Special hours: Thanksgiving 11-4 Christmas Eve 11-4
- http://www.christkindlmarket.com/chicago/
Christkindlemarket (Wrigleyville)
- Free admission
- Nov 22-Dec 31
- Mon-Thur 3-9 Fri/Sat 11-10 Sun 11-7
- http://www.christkindlmarket.com/wrigleyville/
A Christmas Carol
- Goodman Theatre-11/16-12/26
- https://www.goodmantheatre.org/carol/
- Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights- 12/5-12/24
- https://www.facebook.com/events/714666569035224/
Holiday Tour of Drinks, Daleys, and Dead Guys
- On this mostly-indoor walking tour you'll see classic downtown holiday traditions and hear off-the-beaten-path stories you expect from Chicago Detours. We’ll discuss cute gimmicks of holiday seasons past at the historic Marshall Field’s and describe surprising holiday tales. We have a couple drinks too, and non-drinkers are more than welcome, as this is much more than a bar tour.
- Nov 15-Dec. 30
- https://www.chicagodetours.com/architecture-tours/chicago-holiday-tour/
Millennium Park Ice rink
- Free
- Rent skates or bring your own
- Mon-Thur 12-8
- Fri- 12-10
- Sat/Sun 10-9
- https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/millennium_park10.html
Skating Ribbon
- Maggie Daley Park
- Free
- Rent skates or bring your own
- Mon-Thur 12-8
- Fri-Sun 10-10
- https://maggiedaleypark.com/things-to-do-see/skating-ribbon/
The Nutcracker
It’s a Wonderful Life: radio play
Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
- Family activities, Santa Claus in Pioneer Court at Lights Festival Lane (Fri 4-8 & Sat 11-4)
- Tree lighting parade goes down Michigan Ave from Oak Street to Wacker (sat 5:30) ending with fireworks at 6:55
- Free
- https://www.themagnificentmile.com/lights-festival/schedule-of-events/
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Holiday music, a choir, appearance by Santa
- Millennium Park
- Free
- 6pm
- Enjoy the glittering tree set among Chicago’s sparkling skyline and the iconic art and architecture of Millennium Park.
- Chicago’s 106th Christmas Tree has been donated by Gene Nelson and his family. The 55 Foot Blue Spruce from Elgin, Illinois was selected from more than 40 submissions received by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
Lightscape
- Chicago Botanic Garden
- You’ll wander into a festive world of wonder and light. Along a mile-long path, the night comes alive with color, imagination, and sound, from a playful choir of singing trees to a spectacular waterfall of light. At times, you’ll find yourself in the center of it all — stepping inside a cathedral of golden light, walking down an avenue of luminous linden trees, moving through colorful ribbons of light.
- 11/22-1/5 4:30-10
- Tickets $8-23
- https://www.chicagobotanic.org/lightscape
Polar Express
- Chicago union station
- Schedule varies based on days.
- Tickets $38-70
- Can ride through 12/29
- One-hour train right through downtown
- https://www.chicagothepolarexpressride.com/scheduling-tickets/
Randolph Street’s Holiday Market
- A variety of goods from 125 dealers/makers
- Indoors at 1340 W Washington Blvd
- 10-5
- Tickets $8-50
- https://www.randolphstreetmarket.com/event/randolph-street-holiday-market-november-2019/
Illumination
- Colorful tree lights and projections on a one-mile walk
- Morton Arboretum in Lisle
- 11/23-1/5
- https://www.mortonarb.org/illumination-event/2019-11-22?month=2019-11&topview=top
