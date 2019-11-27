Video: Weekend Warning – Thanksgiving Edition

We’re thankful because… it’s Thanksgiving! There are many holiday activities on the calendar during the long weekend ahead. But, especially with the weather being less-than-ideal, please be careful as you drive. And, as Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you plan your trip.

ALL WEEKEND (11/28-12/1)

Wolfcon

Fri-Sun

For lovers of board games, computer games, and role playing games

The Pavilion near the airport

9am-11pmg

$10-$30

http://wolfcon.org/

THURSDAY

Thanksgiving Parade

8-11am

Giant balloons, floats, and marching bands.

North on State street from Ida B wells to Randolph

Free

https://www.chicagothanksgivingparade.com/

Thanksgiving Day Cruise

Odyssey Cruises

Holiday lunch or dinner departing from Navy Pier

2:30-4:30 ($84.90-$99.90) Afternoon Architecture Lunch Cruise

2:30-4:30 ($49.90-$64.90) Afternoon Lunch Cruise

6:00-8:00 ($114.90) Dinner Cruise

https://www.odysseycruises.com/chicago/cruises/holiday/thanksgiving

Free day at the arboretum

Lisle

Buildings are closed

https://www.mortonarb.org/events/happy-thanksgiving-free-admission

Turkey Trot Chicago

5k, 8k, and kids ramble in Lincoln Park

9am

Must register

https://www.turkeytrotchicago.com/

FRIDAY

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

SATURDAY

Made in Chicago Market

Shop 70 vendors of locally made clothing, housewares, jewelry, food, and drink

Chicago Journeymen plumbers

Free

10-5

https://www.madeinchicagomarket.com/

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

SUNDAY

HOLIDAYS

Christmas around the world and Holidays of Light

Museum of Science and Industry

Explore holiday traditions from around the world while creating your own.

https://www.msichicago.org/explore/whats-here/exhibits/christmas-around-the-world/

Christkindlmarket (Daley Plaza)

Free admission

Nov 15-Dec 24

Brings cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm

Daily: Sun-Thur 11-8 Fri/Sat 11-9

Special hours: Thanksgiving 11-4 Christmas Eve 11-4

http://www.christkindlmarket.com/chicago/

Christkindlemarket (Wrigleyville)

Free admission

Nov 22-Dec 31

Mon-Thur 3-9 Fri/Sat 11-10 Sun 11-7

http://www.christkindlmarket.com/wrigleyville/

A Christmas Carol

Goodman Theatre-11/16-12/26

https://www.goodmantheatre.org/carol/

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights- 12/5-12/24

https://www.facebook.com/events/714666569035224/

Holiday Tour of Drinks, Daleys, and Dead Guys

On this mostly-indoor walking tour you'll see classic downtown holiday traditions and hear off-the-beaten-path stories you expect from Chicago Detours. We’ll discuss cute gimmicks of holiday seasons past at the historic Marshall Field’s and describe surprising holiday tales. We have a couple drinks too, and non-drinkers are more than welcome, as this is much more than a bar tour.

Nov 15-Dec. 30

https://www.chicagodetours.com/architecture-tours/chicago-holiday-tour/

Millennium Park Ice rink

Free

Rent skates or bring your own

Mon-Thur 12-8

Fri- 12-10

Sat/Sun 10-9

https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/millennium_park10.html

Skating Ribbon

Maggie Daley Park

Free

Rent skates or bring your own

Mon-Thur 12-8

Fri-Sun 10-10

https://maggiedaleypark.com/things-to-do-see/skating-ribbon/

The Nutcracker

Chopin Theatre

https://www.thehousetheatre.com/playsandevents/nutcrackerseason18

It’s a Wonderful Life: radio play

Stage 773

https://americanbluestheater.com/its-a-wonderful-life-live-in-chicago/

Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Family activities, Santa Claus in Pioneer Court at Lights Festival Lane (Fri 4-8 & Sat 11-4)

Tree lighting parade goes down Michigan Ave from Oak Street to Wacker (sat 5:30) ending with fireworks at 6:55

Free

https://www.themagnificentmile.com/lights-festival/schedule-of-events/

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Holiday music, a choir, appearance by Santa

Millennium Park

Free

6pm

Enjoy the glittering tree set among Chicago’s sparkling skyline and the iconic art and architecture of Millennium Park.

Chicago’s 106th Christmas Tree has been donated by Gene Nelson and his family. The 55 Foot Blue Spruce from Elgin, Illinois was selected from more than 40 submissions received by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Lightscape

Chicago Botanic Garden

You’ll wander into a festive world of wonder and light. Along a mile-long path, the night comes alive with color, imagination, and sound, from a playful choir of singing trees to a spectacular waterfall of light. At times, you’ll find yourself in the center of it all — stepping inside a cathedral of golden light, walking down an avenue of luminous linden trees, moving through colorful ribbons of light.

11/22-1/5 4:30-10

Tickets $8-23

https://www.chicagobotanic.org/lightscape

Polar Express

Chicago union station

Schedule varies based on days.

Tickets $38-70

Can ride through 12/29

One-hour train right through downtown

https://www.chicagothepolarexpressride.com/scheduling-tickets/

Randolph Street’s Holiday Market

A variety of goods from 125 dealers/makers

Indoors at 1340 W Washington Blvd

10-5

Tickets $8-50

https://www.randolphstreetmarket.com/event/randolph-street-holiday-market-november-2019/

Illumination

Colorful tree lights and projections on a one-mile walk

Morton Arboretum in Lisle

11/23-1/5



https://www.mortonarb.org/illumination-event/2019-11-22?month=2019-11&topview=top

