Video: Weekend Warning – Thanksgiving Edition

Posted 2:13 PM, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 02:12PM, November 27, 2019

We’re thankful because… it’s Thanksgiving! There are many holiday activities on the calendar during the long weekend ahead. But, especially with the weather being less-than-ideal, please be careful as you drive. And, as Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you plan your trip.

ALL WEEKEND (11/28-12/1)

Wolfcon

  • Fri-Sun
  • For lovers of board games, computer games, and role playing games
  • The Pavilion near the airport
  • 9am-11pmg
  • $10-$30
  • http://wolfcon.org/

 THURSDAY

Thanksgiving Parade

Thanksgiving Day Cruise

Free day at the arboretum

Turkey Trot Chicago

FRIDAY

Wreathing of the Lions

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

SATURDAY

Grant Park Turkey Trot

Caroling at Cloud Gate

Zoolights

Holiday Flower Show

Made in Chicago Market

Christmas lights @ Brookfield Zoo

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

SUNDAY

HOLIDAYS

Christmas around the world and Holidays of Light

Christkindlmarket (Daley Plaza)

  • Free admission
  • Nov 15-Dec 24
  • Brings cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm
  • Daily: Sun-Thur 11-8 Fri/Sat 11-9
  • Special hours: Thanksgiving 11-4  Christmas Eve 11-4
  • http://www.christkindlmarket.com/chicago/

Christkindlemarket (Wrigleyville)

A Christmas Carol

Holiday Tour of Drinks, Daleys, and Dead Guys

  • On this mostly-indoor walking tour you'll see classic downtown holiday traditions and hear off-the-beaten-path stories you expect from Chicago Detours. We’ll discuss cute gimmicks of holiday seasons past at the historic Marshall Field’s and describe surprising holiday tales. We have a couple drinks too, and non-drinkers are more than welcome, as this is much more than a bar tour.
  • Nov 15-Dec. 30
  • https://www.chicagodetours.com/architecture-tours/chicago-holiday-tour/

Millennium Park Ice rink

Skating Ribbon

The Nutcracker

It’s a Wonderful Life: radio play

Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

 

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

  • Holiday music, a choir, appearance by Santa
  • Millennium Park
  • Free
  • 6pm
  • Enjoy the glittering tree set among Chicago’s sparkling skyline and the iconic art and architecture of Millennium Park.
  • Chicago’s 106th Christmas Tree has been donated by Gene Nelson and his family. The 55 Foot Blue Spruce from Elgin, Illinois was selected from more than 40 submissions received by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Lightscape

  • Chicago Botanic Garden
  • You’ll wander into a festive world of wonder and light. Along a mile-long path, the night comes alive with color, imagination, and sound, from a playful choir of singing trees to a spectacular waterfall of light. At times, you’ll find yourself in the center of it all — stepping inside a cathedral of golden light, walking down an avenue of luminous linden trees, moving through colorful ribbons of light.
  • 11/22-1/5      4:30-10
  • Tickets $8-23
  • https://www.chicagobotanic.org/lightscape

Polar Express

Randolph Street’s Holiday Market

Illumination

