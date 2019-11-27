Video: Thanksgiving at Shedd Aquarium

Sea otters, including otter pups Cooper and Watson, enjoy some special Thanksgiving treats at Shedd Aquarium.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More from Shedd Aquarium:

Before us humans enjoy our Thanksgiving meals, the otters at Shedd Aquarium had a feast of their own. Trainers lovingly spent more than 8 hours creating realistic-looking Thanksgiving staples like “mashed potatoes,” “carrots,” and “green beans” all from some of the otters’ favorite foods, like frozen krill and clam, fish, squid, shrimp and more.

This is the first Thanksgiving at the aquarium for Cooper and Watson, pups that were rescued off the coast of California earlier this year and came to live at Shedd. All six otters at the aquarium (five of which are rescues) made quick work of the Thanksgiving smorgasbord, eating their fill and stashing away treat in their natural pockets to enjoy later. Fun fact: sea otters eat up to 25% of their body weight each day, which they quickly burn to stay warm in cooler waters.