× The Opening Bell 11/27/19: The Fight To Combat Alzheimers Continues

Banking technology is shifting with the times but in the eyes of Silicon Valley it’s too slow. (At 4:28) Paul Lisnek tee’d up Steve Grzanich for the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation where tech giants like Amazon and Google are teasing their entry into the financial market. (At 20:31) Patrick Reedy (Chapter Executive for Alzheimer’s Association of Illinois) then shared the data behind how much Alzheimer’s impacts residents in Illinois and how to navigate the financial burden.