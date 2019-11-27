× The Mincing Rascals 11.27.19: Mayor Lightfoot’s 2020 budget, controversial food opinions, Mayor Pete’s controversial commentary, presidential candidate polls

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of the Chicago Tribune, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute and Heather Cherone of The Daily Line. They begin today’s round table by addressing Mayor Lightfoot’s budget for 2020. One of the items on that budget that stands out to the Rascals is pension funds. Then, the group moves on to weigh in on food opinions on Twitter that really stirred the pot. And the Rascals move on to discuss Mayor Pete’s commentary on minorities and the controversy it stirred. Finally, in Trumpland, the Rascals review the latest of candidate polls.