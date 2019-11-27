× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.27.19: What you’re thankful for, last-minute Thanksgiving dinner reservations, best Christmas movies, OddBox

John Williams starts the show with a playback of this week’s Mincing Rascals episode, which was taped early in light of the Thanksgiving holiday. And John wants to know what you’re thankful for this year. You text us with your answers. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins the show to talk about last-minute Thanksgiving dinner reservations you can still make, and his review of Good Fortune in Logan Square. John checks in with you on your favorite Christmas movies, too, after Esquire released its own list of top 50. Finally Shark Tank Cat Drawing Guy Steve Gadlin has released a new zany idea, the OddBox. He brings John last month’s delivery. Catch us on our new time slot, 9 a.m. to noon, starting Monday!