Thank A Farmer: “We Don’t Do This Because It’s Going to Make You Rich”

It’s that time of year to give thanks for the bountiful gifts we’ve received. Among them, the food on our plate.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow traveled to the “Pumpkin Capital of the World” in downstate Morton, Illinois to talk with farmer John Ackerman.

It was a challenging year for John due to wet weather, tariffs, and politics. Yet despite huge losses in soy and corn crops this year the pumpkins did great!

John gives Ryan a tour of his historic farmhouse, shows off his 30,000 unique pumpkins and talks about the state of farming in 2019.

To learn more about Ackerman Family Farms, visit: https://www.ackermanfamilyfarmsllc.com/