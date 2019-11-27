× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.27.19 | Ji’s Last Day on The Show

On this episode the show starts off with weather updates from WGN-TV’s meteorologist, Tim McGill that will interfere with pre-Thanksgiving travel. The show continues with the Top 6 @ 6 and an appearance by Steve Bernas, CEO of the Better Business Bureau to discuss Black Friday scams. Later Northwestern Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald and Dan Hampton joins the show to talk Northwestern Football and Bears. Plus a call from “President Trump.” Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and Pat Brady joins in studio to talk politics. Troy Murray, Color commentator for the Blackhawks joins the show with Jeremy Most, 2nd grader & Blackhawks Expert to talk about the upcoming game.

It’s Ji’s last day on the show which means it’s also the last day for Neighborhood Eats. Ji introduces Dave Miller, owner of Baker Miller, that specializes on PIE! Be sure to check out her article on the Chicago Sun-Times.

Even though Ji won’t be on the show going forward, be sure to tune in to the Wintrust Business Lunch which she’ll be hosting Monday-Friday from 12pm-1pm.

We will miss her fun, smart and one of a kind personality that made every morning entertaining.

THANK YOU JI!