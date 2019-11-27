Weekdays 1-3 pm

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. Anna joined WGN Radio in 2014 and now hosts her own show on weekday afternoons.

An avid diver, Anna took her reporter/producer skills underwater for her production company’s documentary: Get Into The Shark Tank broadcast on PBS and NBC. She became the youngest ever awarded the prestigious Lisagor Ethics in Journalism award for standing up to the mob in a series of reports. Chicago Tribune columnist, John Kass wrote about it here: http://articles.chicagotribune.com/2004-04-07/news/0404070227_1_tough-guy-dome-young-woman. She earned another Lisagor for reports on a woman sentenced to life who was wrongfully convicted and later released. The Chicago Bar Association recognized her for her series on forced confessions within the Chicago Police Department.

In 2008, Oprah Winfrey invited Anna on her show to discuss the issue of girls hazing, after Anna broke a major story about girls’ Powder Puff Hazing in suburban Chicago – a story that went viral, making international news, showing high school girls brutally hazing younger girls. She’s taken cameras underwater to tell environmental stories and produced an Emmy award-winning documentary on why we shouldn’t be so scared of sharks.

Anna’s from Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood and is extremely active in the community, regularly volunteering her time for charity events and causes focused on inner city education. A graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and Chicago Public Schools, she’s a mom, a wife and has about enough time left over to care for the family fish.

Follow Anna on Twitter at @AnnaDavlantes.