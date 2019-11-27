× Amy Guth Full Show 11.27.19 | WiscoPop, Top Political Stories of 2019, and more

Today on the show, Amy Guth speaks to Austin Ashley, founder of WiscoPop, about their best selling beverages and how you can incorporate their drinks into Holiday drinks that everyone can enjoy. Heather Cherone, The Daily Line’s managing editor and City Hall reporter, also joins us to discuss the top political stories of 2019 and a preview of whats to come in 2020. Then, we talk top food/beverage crazes of the year including the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich and, with Dalton Barker from Crain’s Chicago Business.