True Crime with Kelly Richmond Pope and Bill Kresse | Grant DePorter, CEO of Harry Caray Restaurant Group and Jody Padar, the CEO and Principal of the New Vision CPA Group

Tonight on WGN Radio’s Nightside Kelly Richmond Pope and Bill “Professor Fraud” Kresse fill the airwaves with a night of ‘True Crime’. Kelly and Bill welcome Grant DePorter, CEO of the Harry Caray Restaurant Group. Grant recently learned that their flagship restaurant at 33 West Kinzie Street is in a building formerly owned by one Francesco Raffaele Nitto, better known as Frank Nitti, the man who ran the Capone Gang after Al was sent to the federal pen. Due to this connection, Grant has become an historian of the Chicago gangland era himself, having accumulated numerous artifacts that are now on display at the Kinzie Street location.

Later Jody Padar, who is the CEO and Principal of the New Vision CPA Group, a public accounting firm based in the Chicago area. Joins Bill and Kelly to talk about bots. Will we be replaced? Jody shares her answer and outlook into the industry.