The Top Five@5 (11/26/19): City Council approves Mayor Lightfoot’s $11.6 billion budget, Tina Turner turns 80, President Trump pardons two turkeys, and more…

Posted 7:31 PM, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:26PM, November 26, 2019

President Donald Trump pardons Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump watches. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, November 26th, 2019:

The Chicago City Council approved Mayor Lightfoot’s $11.65 billion budget plan with a 39-11 vote. Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, in his first interview since being ousted from the company for racial remarks says he was set up. Iconic singer Tina Turner turns 80, and more!

