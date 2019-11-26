× The Top Five@5 (11/26/19): City Council approves Mayor Lightfoot’s $11.6 billion budget, Tina Turner turns 80, President Trump pardons two turkeys, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, November 26th, 2019:

The Chicago City Council approved Mayor Lightfoot’s $11.65 billion budget plan with a 39-11 vote. Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, in his first interview since being ousted from the company for racial remarks says he was set up. Iconic singer Tina Turner turns 80, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3699432/3699432_2019-11-27-015032.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!