The Opening Bell 11/26/19: How To Give Thanks During The Giving Season

The giving season can easily get eclipsed by the major holidays, but Giving Tuesday is growing year to stand among them. (At 6:09) Paul Lisnek checked in with Lisa Dietlin (President and CEO of Institute of Transformational Philanthropy) about how Chicagoans can give back to friends and neighbors that benefit from the generosity of food pantries. (At 21:31) Phil Smith (Producing Director and Ensemble Member at The Lookingglass Theatre) then shared some insight into what it takes to keep a theater company up and running, but more importantly how to grow it’s artistic reach.