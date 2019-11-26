The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.26.19: Self-driving semi-trucks, holiday weather forecast, a healthier Thanksgiving, a Twitter storm

John Williams welcomes Krystian Gebis, the founder and CEO of Autobon AI, the company responsible for self-driving semi-trucks on Chicago highways. He explains what drove him to start the company, and answers a slew of listener questions. Then, WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory has the holiday forecast and answers listeners’ specific questions about their travel plans. Audra Wilson, a bariatric dietitian at the Northwestern Medicine Metabolic Health & Surgical Weight Loss Center at Delnor Hospital, gives John some healthy substitutes for Thanksgiving recipes. And staying on the topic of food, Jon Becker, a Miami University Ohio student joins the show to address the division that his tweet asking for weird food opinions caused.

