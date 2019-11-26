New Chicago FBI head Charles W. Bates, at right, watches outgoing agent Marlin Johnson adjusts the seal of The Federal Bureau of Investigation on his wall in Chicago office on June 7, 1970. Johnson resigned from the F.B.I. last week to take a job with Canteen Corporation. Bates formerly headed the San Francisco office of the FBI. (AP Photo)
The Chicago Way, John Kass (11/26/19): Former Chicago FBI chief looks at their bureau’s rich history in the Windy City
The Chicago Way: Ep. 222(11/26/19): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Robert Grant, former special agent in charge of the Chicago FBI, with a candid discussion on the bureau’s rich history of bringing down organized crime and politicians stealing tax dollars. Plus, how do national headlines and the forthcoming Justice Department Inspector General reports impact the FBI’s public perception?