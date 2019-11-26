× The Chicago Way, John Kass (11/26/19): Former Chicago FBI chief looks at their bureau’s rich history in the Windy City

The Chicago Way: Ep. 222(11/26/19): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Robert Grant, former special agent in charge of the Chicago FBI, with a candid discussion on the bureau’s rich history of bringing down organized crime and politicians stealing tax dollars. Plus, how do national headlines and the forthcoming Justice Department Inspector General reports impact the FBI’s public perception?

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3699279/3699279_2019-11-26-174019.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here