Steve Dale Full Show 11.26.19 |Zoo Lights, National Dog Show, Black Friday, and more

Today on the show, Steve Dale speaks to Dave Bernier, the general curator at Lincoln Park Zoo about their annual Zoo Lights festival and all the new things being incorporated this year. David Frei, host of the Annual Purina National Dog Show, also joins us to discuss the show and what’s he’s looking forward to. Then, we talk turkey with Karen Wilcher, of the Butterball Turkey Talk Line. Finally, CNET’s Bridget Carey Robin gives insight on how to be a successful Black Friday shopper.