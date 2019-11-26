× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.26.19 | Hamilton’s Miguel Cervantes, Kid of The Week, & Operation North Pole

On this episode, Ji Suk Yi fills in for Steve Cochran, and Mark Carman is in for Dave Eanet. The show starts off with Top 6 at 6 followed by our Kid of The Week, Jackson Moran. Hamilton’s Miguel Cervantes joins the show to talk about his involvement with the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade. This year marks the iconic Parade’s 86th year. On Thursday, November 28, the free, family-friendly event will kick off at 8 a.m. (CST) on the corner of State Street and Ida B. Wells Dr., and travel north on State Street to Randolph, concluding at 11 a.m. Navy Pier spokesperson Payal Patel, joins in studio to talk about Navy Pier’s Housegiving, a free music celebration and donation drive for the homeless. Housegiving starts at 8:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, at the Aon Grand Ballroom. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment, and Blackhawks Coach Colliton talks about the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars. Adam Hoge, Bears Insider, talks Bears and the show wraps up with Tim Crossin, Operation North Pole’s treasurer, to talk about Winter Wonderland, that will take place on Saturday, December 14th. The special day brings together a group of seriously and terminally ill children and their families to enjoy breakfast, followed by a magical hour-long train ride on the Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest line. The Winter Wonderland event is at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Listen to the full podcast here: