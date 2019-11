Steve Dale spoke with Dave Bernier, General Curator at Lincoln Park Zoo, about the 25th Annual ZooLights Presented by ComEd and Invesco QQQ. Dave shared insight into what’s new for this year’s installment, various special events being held to help you get into the holiday spirit, and much more.

The Lincoln Park ZooLights will be on display from Friday, November 29th through Sunday, January 5th. To learn more, visit www.lpzoo.org.