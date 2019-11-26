× Hoge and Jahns: Week 13 Bears-Lions, NFL Preview

It’s a Thanksgiving week edition of Hoge & Jahns as the Bears get ready to head to Detroit. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss Matt Nagy’s willingness to adapt the offense for Mitchell Trubisky and Hoge makes an argument for Nagy to give up play-calling duties for the rest of this season. The guys also make their picks for the game and preview this weekend’s slate of NFL and NCAA games.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!